Man ends life fearing arrest under POCSO Act in Salem

August 08, 2022 17:37 IST

Fearing arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a 28-year-old painter ended his life at Meyyanur here on Monday.

According to the police, M. Manikandan fell in love with a 17-year-old girl from the same locality and began stalking her. In March this year, her parents lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam All Women Police. After inquiry, the police warned him of registering a case under the POCSO Act if he continued stalking the girl. Following this, Manikandan shifted his home to another street in the locality.

In July last week, he again tried to speak to the girl. On seeing this, the girl’s mother again lodged a complaint with the police. The police contacted Manikandan’s mother Palaniammal and asked her to bring her son to the police station. But, as he was out of town for work, the police instructed Palanniammal to bring her son without fail when he arrives home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday evening, Manikandan reached home and slept. In the early hours of Monday, the family members found him dead.

On information, Pallapatti police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem and registered a case in this regard.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention helpline 044-24640050.