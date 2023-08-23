ADVERTISEMENT

Man ends life after murdering wife near Pollachi

August 23, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old man from a village near Pollachi ended his life after murdering his wife. The deceased have been identified as Kalimuthu (65), a resident of Zamin Uthukuli near Pollachi, and his wife Rajeswari (60).

The couple was found dead in their residence on Wednesday. Investigation by the police found out that Kalimuthu died by suicide after smothering his wife to death.

According to the police, Rajeswari was residing with her daughter in Coimbatore for the past few months after she had differences of opinion with Kalimuthu. On Tuesday, Kalimuthu went to the daughter’s house and took his wife back to the village after a reconciliation talk.

However, they quarrelled again after reaching the residence, following which Rajeswari lodged a complaint with the Pollachi west police. The police sent the couple back to their residence after pacifying and advising them. However, they fought with each other in the night.

The police said that Kalimuthu smothered Rajeswari to death with a pillow and he ended his life later. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

