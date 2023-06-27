ADVERTISEMENT

Man ends life after murdering wife in Coimbatore

June 27, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man ended his life after murdering his wife near Annur in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as A. Santhosh (32) and S. Surya (30). The police said that Santhosh, who was working for a borewell drilling agency, was addicted to alcohol. He often fought with his wife and the woman went to her paternal home at Ponnegoundenpudur near Annur recently. Santhosh went to his wife’s house around 3 p.m. on Tuesday and found out that her parents had gone out. The man assaulted his wife and stabbed her in the neck under the influence of alcohol. The woman died on the spot, following which he ended his life in the house, said the police.

Surya’s parents, who returned from the shop some time later, found the couple dead. The Annur police shifted the bodies to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after being alerted by neighbours. The police said that the couple has a son and a daughter aged nine and two respectively.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

