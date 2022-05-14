Man ends life after murdering mentally challenged son in Coimbatore

May 14, 2022 18:22 IST

A 65-year-old man from Sundarapuram in Coimbatore ended his life after murdering his son late on Friday.

The deceased were identified as M. Mallaiyasamy (65) and his son M. Bhavanishankar (38), residents of Mudaliar Street near Sundarapuram.

Mallaiyasamy, a tailor, was living with Bhavanishankar who was mentally challenged. Mallaiyasamy’s younger son M. Sathyanarayana works as a teacher in a private school, the police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the police, Mallaiyasamy had been telling Mr. Sathyanarayana, who is married and has a son, that he was unable to control Bhavanisankar whenever he became aggressive.

Mr. Sathyanarayana visited his father’s residence around 9.45 p.m. on Friday. He found the door locked from inside and there was no response when he tried to reach his father over the phone.

Mr. Sathyanarayana broke open the front door with the help of neighbours. They found Mallaiyasamy dead inside the house. They rushed Bhavanishankar, who was battling for life, to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where he was admitted to an intensive care unit. The Podanur police were alerted about the incident and they shifted Mallaiyasamy’s body to CMCH. The police said that Bhavanishankar died without responding to treatment on Saturday morning.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)