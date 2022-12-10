Man ends life after losing money in online games in Salem

  1. EPaper
December 10, 2022 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man allegedly ended his life after losing money in online games on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as A. Manimuthu of Boominaickenpatti near Omalur and employed at an electronic shop at New Bus Stand. On Friday evening, he came to Seshanchavadi near Vazhapadi and ended his life in a temple near the forest. On information, Vazhapadi police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police also seized a note reportedly written by the deceased. Police investigations revealed that the deceased lost his money in online gambling and took the extreme step. The police registered a case and are investigating further. 

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)

