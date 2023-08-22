Man ends life after killing woman in Salem

August 22, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

A 37-year-old man allegedly murdered a woman and ended his life on Tuesday.

According to police, P. Amutha (40), a resident of Selathampatti, got separated from her husband Palanisamy eight year ago and was living with N. Thangaraj (37), a worker at a silver anklet shop, at Periya Pudur in Alagapuram.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, her son Prakash (19) from the first marriage, found the door locked inside. He broke open the door and found his mother dead with stab injuries , and Thangaraj ended his life.

On information, Suramangalam police sent the bodies to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

