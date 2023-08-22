ADVERTISEMENT

Man ends life after killing woman in Salem

August 22, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old man allegedly murdered a woman and ended his life on Tuesday.

According to police, P. Amutha (40), a resident of Selathampatti, got separated from her husband Palanisamy eight year ago and was living with N. Thangaraj (37), a worker at a silver anklet shop, at Periya Pudur in Alagapuram.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, her son Prakash (19) from the first marriage, found the door locked inside. He broke open the door and found his mother dead with stab injuries , and Thangaraj ended his life.

On information, Suramangalam police sent the bodies to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US