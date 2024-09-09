GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man ends life after gunning down father-in-law in Tiruppur district

Published - September 09, 2024 06:01 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A proprietor of a hollow block manufacturing unit shot dead his father-in-law before ending own life, reportedly due to property dispute, at Kangayam in Tiruppur district on Monday.

After remaining cut-off with Palanisamy (70) for long, Rajkumar is said to have confronted the former at his residence in Ellapalayam village and gunned him down.

When a commotion ensued, Rajkumar (55) fled to his house at Padiyur and ended his life. The police suspect the shooting incident to be an outcome of property dispute in the family. The case has been registered by the jurisdictional police.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).


