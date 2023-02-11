HamberMenu
Man ends life after being booked for abetting suicide of paramour in Coimbatore

February 11, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old man from Vellalore in Coimbatore ended his life after he was booked on charges of abetting the suicide of his alleged paramour. The deceased have been identified as M. Saleem of Vellalore housing unit and his woman friend Kamil Bhanu (34) from Mahalingapuram, near Vellalore.

According to the police, Bhanu, mother of two children, had allegedly been in a relationship with Saleem, who was also married. However, the woman allegedly stopped contact with Saleem due to differences of opinion.

Saleem went to Bhanu’s sister Mubina’s residence on February 6 and demanded money. He showed his photos with Bhanu and threatened Ms. Mubina of uploading them on social media if the money was not paid, said the police.

Following the incident, Bhanu’s relatives questioned her about the alleged relationship. On Friday, Bhanu telephoned her elder sister Jeidun Bheevi in the morning and told her that the incident brought shame to her and the family. She hung up the call and ended life, said the police.

Ms. Bheevi lodged a complaint at the Podanur police station, alleging that her younger sister ended life after Saleem threatened her of uploading her photos on social media. The police registered a case against Saleem under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Saleem learnt about the case registered against him and consumed acid in an attempt to end his life on Friday evening. Relatives and neighbours rushed him to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said a police officer.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050) 

