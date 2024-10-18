ADVERTISEMENT

Man ends life after bank officials confiscate house in Namakkal

Published - October 18, 2024 07:26 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

An 85-year-old man ended his life after bank officials confiscated a house based on a court order on Friday.

Pandurangan, a resident of Kootapalli Colony near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, in 2004 pledged his house to one Baskar by giving power of attorney and took ₹15 lakh from him. But Mr. Pandurangan did not return the amount and following this, Mr. Baskar registered the house in his wife’s name and pledged the house to a private bank and took loan. He failed to repay the money to the bank.

Following this, the bank tried to confiscate the house. But Mr. Pandurangan claimed that the house was in his possession and moved court. Recently, the Namakkal court directed the bank to confiscate the house even if it was locked.

Based on the order, the bank officials with police and revenue officials went to the house on Friday, opened the door and shifted the items out of the house.

On information, Pandurangan rushed to the house around 1 p.m. and went inside and tried to end his life. The bank officials took him to Tiruchengode Government Hospital, but he died on the way. The Tiruchengode Town police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

