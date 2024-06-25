Man electrocuted; relatives stage road roko in Salem

Relatives of a labourer who died of electrocution staged a roadblock demanding solatium on Tuesday.

Dinesh (27), residing at Muniappan Kovil Street in Pallapatti, was engaged in repair work at a shop in Kallankuthu on Monday. When he lifted a roofing sheet, it touched an overhead power cable and he suffered an electric shock. He was taken to the Salem Government Hospital, but died on the way.

On Tuesday, Dinesh’s relatives, refusing to receive his body, staged a road roko before the Salem Government Hospital seeking ₹10 lakh in solatium for his family. Town police negotiated with the protestors and the protest was withdrawn an hour later. A case has been registered and further probe is on.

