Man electrocuted in Salem

Published - October 01, 2024 06:19 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old man was electrocuted on Monday. Ilaiyaraman (47), a resident of Aladipatti near Vazhapadi, was engaged in farm work in an agricultural plot at Perumapalayam near Belur. While he dug a pit in the land using a digging bar, it hit the underground electric cable that was passing the land. In an impact, he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

On information, Vazhapadi police came to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

