Man electrocuted in Salem

A 26-year-old man was electrocuted in Salem on Sunday evening.

Vasanth (26), a resident of Gandhi Nagar near Vaigundam, was working as a van driver for a private company at Kandampatti. He suffered electric shock when he touched the lift in the company and died on the spot. The Suramangalam police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem.

The police verified the CCTV footage in the company and found that, due to a short circuit, the power passed in the lift and when Vasanth accidentally touched the lift he suffered electric shock. The police registered a case and are investigating.

