Man electrocuted by illegal electric fence near Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Tuesday arrested six persons for erecting illegal electric fence that lead to the death of a man at Annur.

According to the police, S. Sujith (22), a native of Annur, informed his wife S. Mahesh (21) that he was going to Kanjampalli. Later, he was found dead on a farmland near Annur on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by his wife, the police registered a case. During the investigation, the police found that the deceased went to the farmland owned by A. Durai (59) and was electrocuted while climbing a tree.

The police said that Durai was involved in illegal toddy tapping on his land and had erected an electric fence around the land. The police arrested six persons in connection with the incident. They were identified as A. Durai (59), V. Rangasamy (46), G. Gunasekaran (49), K. Palanisamy (37), D. Venkitan (50), and P. Muthukumar (50).

The police registered a case against the accused under Sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).