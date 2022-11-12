Man duped of over ₹8 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
November 12, 2022 18:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cyber Crime Division of city police on Friday registered a case against a person for allegedly cheating A. Manoranjan of Kalapatti of ₹8,56,115 for investing in cryptocurrency. The victim contacted the person through a mobile number that he found online when he was looking for a part-time job. The person told him that if he invests in cryptocurrency he could earn good returns. Believing this, he the above amount in several instalments to that unknown person. Later, he came to know that he was cheated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another case, C. Vivekanandan, 68, from Rangai Gounder Street in the city, paid ₹3,30,949 to an unknown person who identified himself as manager of a private finance company that offered loans. The unknown person approached the complainant, asking for processing and documentation charges for a loan of ₹5 lakh. Believing this, he deposited the amount, after which there was no response from the person. He lodged a complaint with cyber crime police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The cybercrime police registered two separate cases under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 D (Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act and are in search of the unknown persons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app