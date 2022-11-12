Man duped of over ₹8 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud in Coimbatore

The Cyber Crime Division of city police on Friday registered a case against a person for allegedly cheating A. Manoranjan of Kalapatti of ₹8,56,115 for investing in cryptocurrency. The victim contacted the person through a mobile number that he found online when he was looking for a part-time job. The person told him that if he invests in cryptocurrency he could earn good returns. Believing this, he the above amount in several instalments to that unknown person. Later, he came to know that he was cheated.

In another case, C. Vivekanandan, 68, from Rangai Gounder Street in the city, paid ₹3,30,949 to an unknown person who identified himself as manager of a private finance company that offered loans. The unknown person approached the complainant, asking for processing and documentation charges for a loan of ₹5 lakh. Believing this, he deposited the amount, after which there was no response from the person. He lodged a complaint with cyber crime police.

The cybercrime police registered two separate cases under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 D (Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act and are in search of the unknown persons.