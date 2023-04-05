Man duped of cash as unknown man swaps debit card at ATM in Coimbatore

April 05, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 52-year-old man from Coimbatore was duped of ₹ 70,000 by an unknown person who swapped the former’s debit card in an ATM kiosk.

The police said John Xavier, 52, from Red Fields lodged a complaint stating that an unknown man managed to swap his debit card with another one and later withdraw cash.

According to the complainant, he went to an ATM kiosk at Dhamu Nagar in the city on April 1 to withdraw cash and his debit card reportedly got stuck in the machine’s swiping slot. Meanwhile, an unknown person helped the complainant to withdraw ₹14,000.

On April 3, the complaint found out that someone withdrew ₹70,000 from his bank account. He realised that his debit card had been swapped by the person who helped him at the ATM kiosk, besides noticing its PIN. The Ramanathapuram police have launched an investigation.

Chain snatcher gets seven years imprisonment

The Subordinate Judge, Mettupalayam, on Wednesday sentenced a man to undergo seven years of imprisonment for snatching the chain of a woman in 2020.

The court awarded the punishment and imposed a fine of ₹14,000 on S. Venkatesh of Sulur. The police said that Venkatesh was arrested on the charges of snatching the chain of a woman, within the limits of the Annur police station, in 2020.