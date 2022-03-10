Man duped of ₹4.69 lakh for electric scooter dealership

A man posing as an employee of Ola Electric allegedly duped a 26-year-old man on the promise of arranging an electric scooter dealership. According to cyber cell, the man, who runs a hardware store at R.S. Puram, received a call in October last year promising the dealership for which he made a payment of ₹4,69,500. However, he was not awarded the dealership even after many months. The cyber cell has registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the man on Wednesday.

Credit card fraud

A 52-year-old man from Peelamedu was cheated of ₹1.52 lakh by a person who impersonated as a customer care executive of SBI credit card. According to the cyber cell officials, the man searched online for the customer care number to cancel his SBI credit card. He tried to contact a number. As per the complaint lodged by the man, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller asked him to install AnyDesk, a remote access application, in the system. He also collected details of the complainant’s credit and debit cards and one time passwords. The complaint found that a sum of ₹ 79,500 was debited from his SBI credit card and ₹ 72,500 from his SBI bank account in multiple transactions. The cyber cell has registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the man on Wednesday.

Woman found dead

A 20-year-old woman who got married to a man hailing from Thondamuthur around six months ago was found dead near her residence on Thursday. The Thondamuthur police shifted the body of the deceased Malathi, wife of Parthipan, to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case for unnatural death has been registered.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha‘ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)