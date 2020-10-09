Man drowns in lake

SALEM

09 October 2020 00:18 IST

Fire and rescue service personnel and the Salem city police are continuing search for a 32-year-old man who drowned in Pudhueri lake here on Wednesday.

According to officials, Nagaraj (32), an autorickshaw driver, along with four friends were consuming liquor along the banks of the lake near Kannankuruchi. The men in an inebriated condition decided to swim from one bank to the other and the winner was offered a drink as prize.

Nagaraj drowned midway while four others managed to reach the bank. According to officials, three coracles with firefighters and divers have been deployed for the search.