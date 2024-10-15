Man dies while trying to rescue kitten from well near Coimbatore, body recovered

The fire and rescue services on Monday retrieved the body of a 37-year-old man from Narasimhanaickenpalayam near Coimbatore, who fell into a well and drowned while attempting to rescue a kitten on October 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the body of S. Karthik, a resident of Poochiyur near Narasimhanaickenpalayam, was taken out after searches that went on for nearly two days.

The police said Karthik ventured into an abandoned well of over 100 feet depth in a farm near his house on Saturday morning, after his four-year-old daughter’s kitten fell into it on Friday night. He fell into the well, which had nearly 20-feet of water, and drowned after the rope he used to descend broke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire brigades from the Periyanaickenpalayam fire station launched a search after being alerted by the public. They rescued the kitten and a cobra from the well, but could not trace Karthik. The body was recovered after the water in the well was pumped out on Monday.

Four drug peddlers arrested in Coimbatore

The police on Monday arrested four men on the charges of possessing methamphetamine and ganja. M. Gokul, 28, of Balaji Nagar North at Cheran Maa Nagar, Niyasudheen Ahmed, 29, of Karumbukadai, Mohammed Ajmal, 26, of Bilal Nagar at South Ukkadam and K. Yadhavan, 21, of Kottur Malayandipattinam near Pollachi were arrested by the Karumbukadai police with one gram of methamphetamine and 250 grams of ganja. The police seized four mobile phones, a car, and two motorcycles from them.

Man booked for child marriage

The police have booked T. Sanjeevkumar, 22, a resident of MGR Colony at Kullakkapalayam near Pollachi, for marrying a minor girl. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by an official from the Social Welfare Department at the All Women Police Station, Pollachi. The official had received specific information that Sanjeevkumar married a 16-year-old girl, a school dropout.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.