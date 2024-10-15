GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man dies while trying to rescue kitten from well near Coimbatore, body recovered

Published - October 15, 2024 10:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The fire and rescue services on Monday retrieved the body of a 37-year-old man from Narasimhanaickenpalayam near Coimbatore, who fell into a well and drowned while attempting to rescue a kitten on October 12.

The police said the body of S. Karthik, a resident of Poochiyur near Narasimhanaickenpalayam, was taken out after searches that went on for nearly two days.

The police said Karthik ventured into an abandoned well of over 100 feet depth in a farm near his house on Saturday morning, after his four-year-old daughter’s kitten fell into it on Friday night. He fell into the well, which had nearly 20-feet of water, and drowned after the rope he used to descend broke.

Fire brigades from the Periyanaickenpalayam fire station launched a search after being alerted by the public. They rescued the kitten and a cobra from the well, but could not trace Karthik. The body was recovered after the water in the well was pumped out on Monday.

Four drug peddlers arrested in Coimbatore

The police on Monday arrested four men on the charges of possessing methamphetamine and ganja. M. Gokul, 28, of Balaji Nagar North at Cheran Maa Nagar, Niyasudheen Ahmed, 29, of Karumbukadai, Mohammed Ajmal, 26, of Bilal Nagar at South Ukkadam and K. Yadhavan, 21, of Kottur Malayandipattinam near Pollachi were arrested by the Karumbukadai police with one gram of methamphetamine and 250 grams of ganja. The police seized four mobile phones, a car, and two motorcycles from them.

Man booked for child marriage

The police have booked T. Sanjeevkumar, 22, a resident of MGR Colony at Kullakkapalayam near Pollachi, for marrying a minor girl. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by an official from the Social Welfare Department at the All Women Police Station, Pollachi. The official had received specific information that Sanjeevkumar married a 16-year-old girl, a school dropout.

Published - October 15, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.