Coimbatore

Man dies while fleeing honey bees

A man died after falling on a rock while attempting to escape being stung by a swarm of bees on the banks of River Aliyar near Pollachi on Friday.

According to the police, M. Rameshkumar (30), along with 10 of his family members, visited Ambarampalayam to perform rituals for a deceased relative in the river.

However, a swarm of bees attacked them during the rituals and Rameshkumar ran away to escape.

He allegedly tripped and fell on a rock, causing his death due to internal injuries, according to the police.

His relatives suffered minor injuries after being stung by bees.

Pollachi Taluk police registered a case.

Further investigations are on.


