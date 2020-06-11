Coimbatore11 June 2020 20:43 IST
Man dies trying to swallow live fish
A 22-year-old mason died here on Wednesday night after he attempted to swallow a live fish.
According to the police, the deceased was identified as S. Vetrivel, a resident of Parvathi Nagar.
Vetrivel along with his friends had gone for fishing at a lake near his house and he tried to swallow a live fish. Vetrivel faced breathing difficulties due to this and though he was rushed to Hosur Government Hospital, doctors pronounced he was brought dead. Hosur police have registered a case and and are investigating.
