Man dies trying to swallow live fish

A 22-year-old mason died here on Wednesday night after he attempted to swallow a live fish.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as S. Vetrivel, a resident of Parvathi Nagar.

Vetrivel along with his friends had gone for fishing at a lake near his house and he tried to swallow a live fish. Vetrivel faced breathing difficulties due to this and though he was rushed to Hosur Government Hospital, doctors pronounced he was brought dead. Hosur police have registered a case and and are investigating.