Man dies, three injured in accident in Salem

A 24-year-old mini lorry driver died and three persons sustained injuries in an accident on Wednesday night.

N. Rajapandiyan of Manapparai in Tiruchi district was a driver. On Wednesday, he was heading to Dharmapuri in a mini lorry along with S. Bharathi (18) and C. Sathishkumar (28), residents of Manapparai. When they reached Masinaickenpatti flyover around 11 p.m., a lorry that came on the wrong side collided with the mini lorry. In the accident, the trio in the mini lorry and lorry driver K. Subramani (47) of Namakkal district, sustained grievous injuries. Rajapandiyan died on the spot. The others were admitted to Salem Government Hospital. The Ammapet police registered a case and are investigating.

