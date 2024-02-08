ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies of asphyxiation while cleaning apartment’s septic tank in Coimbatore

February 08, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The septic tank of the apartment at Udayampalayam in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 37-year-old man asphyxiated to death while cleaning a septic tank on the premises of an apartment at Udayampalayam in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as M. Mohanasundaralingam of Sungam. The police said the incident happened at Asvini Aster Green Nest apartment at Udayampalayam on Thursday evening.

According to the police, Mohanasundaralingam had been running a septic tank cleaning agency, namely Vijay Enterprises. He went to the apartment with workers, N. Guna (25) and S. Ramu (35), on Thursday to clean the septic tank. The accident took place when the trio was clearing sludge using the compressor tanker for the sixth time.

The police said the three men fainted while working at the site and Mohanasundaralingam died of asphyxiation on the spot. Guna and Ramu who became unconscious were rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The Peelamedu police rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident. The police have launched an investigation.

