Man dies in suspected Indian gaur attack in Nilgiris district

The 58-year-old’s body was discovered on July 3, and a postmortem examination revealed injuries consistent with those of an attack by a gaur, police said

July 04, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old man is suspected to have died from injuries sustained in an attack by an Indian gaur, during an accidental encounter near Balacola in the Nilgiris on Monday, July 3, 2023.

The deceased was identified as Subramani, a resident who was working with carrot cleaning machines in the area. After going to work on Monday, Subramani failed to return home, and his concerned family members launched a search for him. As they were unable to find him, Subramani’s family registered a police complaint.

On Monday evening, Subramani’s body was discovered in a thicket in the area. Police were called to the area, from where the body was retrieved and sent for a postmortem examination. After the completion of the autopsy, it was learned that Subramani suffered injuries consistent with an attack by an Indian gaur. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

