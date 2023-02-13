HamberMenu
Man dies in road accident in Salem

February 13, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 73-year-old man was killed in an accident at Vellakalpatti in Salem on Monday. According to the police, P. Anjaneyar of Sundar Nagar near Mallamooppampatti was heading to Vellakalpatti on his moped. A tipper lorry that was going in front of the moped took a sudden right turn at Vellakalpatti. The moped hit the lorry’s rear wheel and Anjaneyar suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. The lorry driver reportedly fled from the spot. The Karuppur police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.

