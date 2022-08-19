Man dies in road accident in Salem

A 40-year-old man was killed when a government bus hit the two-wheeler he was riding on Thursday evening.

According to the police, Govindaraj of Thoppur in Dharmapuri district was heading towards Thoppur after completing his work in Salem. When he reached the Deevattipatti bus stop, a government bus hit his two-wheeler from behind. In the impact, he fell on the road and the bus ran over him. The Deevattipatti police sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case.