Man dies in road accident in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
August 19, 2022 18:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A 40-year-old man was killed when a government bus hit the two-wheeler he was riding on Thursday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Govindaraj of Thoppur in Dharmapuri district was heading towards Thoppur after completing his work in Salem. When he reached the Deevattipatti bus stop, a government bus hit his two-wheeler from behind. In the impact, he fell on the road and the bus ran over him. The Deevattipatti police sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app