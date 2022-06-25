Man dies in road accident in Salem
A 22-year-old man was killed in a road accident near the Kondappanaickenpatti bus stop here on Friday evening.
The police said that E. Santhoshkumar of Kannankurichi, a painter, was heading towards Hasthampatti on his motorcycle when an autorickshaw that was moving in front of him suddenly took a left turn near the Kondappanaickenpatti bus stop. Santhoshkumar hit the autorickshaw and fell on the road. A lorry that was coming behind him ran over the man killing him on the spot. Kannankurichi police have registered a case and arrested the autorickshaw driver, Sathishkumar (25).
