Coimbatore

Man dies in road accident in Salem

A 22-year-old man was killed in a road accident near the Kondappanaickenpatti bus stop here on Friday evening.

The police said that E. Santhoshkumar of Kannankurichi, a painter, was heading towards Hasthampatti on his motorcycle when an autorickshaw that was moving in front of him suddenly took a left turn near the Kondappanaickenpatti bus stop. Santhoshkumar hit the autorickshaw and fell on the road. A lorry that was coming behind him ran over the man killing him on the spot. Kannankurichi police have registered a case and arrested the autorickshaw driver, Sathishkumar (25).


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2022 5:30:29 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-dies-in-road-accident-in-salem/article65563865.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY