Man dies in hut collapse due to rain in Salem

May 23, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Salem

A 56-year-old man died when his hut collapsed on him following heavy wind and rain at Edappadi in Salem on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Arumugam, a farmer residing at Maramathukadu near Arasiramani. The Thevur police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered.

Salem district recorded a maximum rainfall of 82 mm on Monday evening. In the past 24 hours that ended 8 a.m. on Tuesday, rainfall recorded in other areas was: Edappadi - 22 mm, Sankagiri - 21 mm, Kariyakovil - 12 mm, Gangavalli - 10 mm, Thammampatti - 6 mm, P.N.Palayam -4 mm, Salem - 3 mm, Attur -2.4 mm, and Yercaud 1.6 mm. At Gorimedu in the city, traffic was disrupted for a few hours after a tree got uprooted and fell on the road on Monday.