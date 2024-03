March 01, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Salem

A 42-year-old man died in a gaur attack on Friday. P. Madhaiyan of Thathanur near Veeranam went to his agriculture land near the foothills of Yercaud when a gaur attacked him. He died on the spot. The Veeranam police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.