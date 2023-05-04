HamberMenu
Man dies in elephant attack   

May 04, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old man died after he was attacked by a wild elephant at Kadathuvazhi reserve forest area on Thursday night.

Rajappan was riding a motorcycle when he suffered a fatal blow, Forest Department sources said.

On information, the body was retrieved by a Forest Department team after chasing away the elephant, and sent to Government Hospital for post-mortem.

On Friday, the department will hand over a cheque for ₹ 50,000 to the family of the deceased as immediate relief, official sources said.

