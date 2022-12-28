HamberMenu
Man dies in elephant attack in the Nilgiris

The deceased man was attacked by a wild elephant in an accidental encounter near Mavanallah in the Singara Forest Range in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

December 28, 2022 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old man died after he was attacked by a wild elephant in an accidental encounter near Mavanallah in the Singara Forest Range in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on late Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as K. Maadhan, a resident.

He had encountered the elephant in a private patta land and sustained injuries in the attack. He was rushed to the Primary Health Center in Masinagudi but died from his injuries.

Forest Department officials are investigating the incident.

