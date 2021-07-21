Man dies in elephant attack in MTR

Udhagamandalam

21 July 2021 23:22 IST

A 62-year-old man died of injuries he suffered in an elephant attack at Mavanallah in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Wednesday.

Forest department officials identified the deceased as A. Iruthayaraj, an area resident. The man was riding a motorcycle at Mavanallah when he crossed paths with a wild elephant. The elephant is believed to have charged at Iruthayaraj and knocked him off the motorcycle, before possibly trampling him.

Iruthayaraj was rescued and rushed to the Primary Health Center in Masinagudi, where he was given first aid. He was then shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam, where he died. A postmortem will be conducted on Thursday as the victim’s family could not be immediately located.

