Man dies in elephant attack in Gudalur

January 29, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A 38-year-old man died and his friend sustained injuries in an elephant attack near Seaforth Estate in Gudalur on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nowsath, a local resident. He and his friend Jamaal, 28, were walking through a wooded area adjoining the estate when they were attacked by a wild elephant.

Following the incident, local residents staged protests and stopped the police and forest department officials from taking Nowsath’s body for post-mortem. They dispersed after officials assured them that steps would be taken to mitigate negative human-elephant interactions in the region.

