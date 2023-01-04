ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies in building collapse during demolition in Tiruppur

January 04, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old man from Krishnagiri district died on the spot after a part of a building fell on him near Avinashi on Wednesday.

C. Sivakumar, 20, a native of Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, was staying in Attayampalayam near Avinashi in Tiruppur district and was working as a crane operator.

On Wednesday, he was involved in the demolition of an old hotel near the Avinashi old bus depot. When he tried to tie the rope of the crane on a concrete material on the hotel, unexpectedly a broken part fell on him. Sivakumar sustained heavy injuries and died on the spot.

The Avinashi police rushed to the spot, recovered his body, and sent it for postmortem to the Avinashi Government Hospital. The police also registered a case regarding the incident and further investigations are on.

CONNECT WITH US