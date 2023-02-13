ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies in brawl near Coimbatore

February 13, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old man died in a brawl near Saravanampatti on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Biltu Ram, a guest worker from Bihar. According to the police, Ram and his friend Suriya had a quarrel when they were heading to their workplace on Vilankurichi Road on Monday. They were under the influence of alcohol.  The police said Ram suffered a head injury after being pushed by Suriya. Though the injured man was rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead by doctors, the police said. The Saravanampatti police said that a case was registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The police were on the lookout for Suriya. Man arrested for smearing paint on graffiti on flyover pillars The Kattoor police arrested a member of an organisation on charges of smearing black paint on the graffiti on the pillars of the flyover on Dr. Nanjappa Road on Sunday. V. Velmurugan (42) of Viswa Jana Munnetra Kazhagam was arrested for offence under Section 3 of Tamil Nadu Public Property Prevention of Damage and Loss Act.

