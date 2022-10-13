Man dies in accident in Salem

A 27-year-old mini truck driver was killed in a road accident on Thursday.

According to the police, M. Manimaran (27) of Venkamedu in Karur district was a driver. On Wednesday night he headed to Salem in a mini truck from Chennai. His mini truck rammed into a container truck which went in front of him on the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway at Kizhakkukadu near Vazhapadi around 5.30 a.m.

In the impact, Manimaran sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The Vazhapadi police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.