Man dies in accident; residents stage road roko in Salem

March 07, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Local residents staged a road roko on Thursday demanding the setting up of speed breakers at Alamarathukadu bus stop after a collision between two two-wheelers left one dead and another battling for life.

G. Viswananathan (52), a resident of Kulithalai in Karur, worked as a financier in Edappadi in the district. On Thursday, he was travelling from Edappadi towards Jalakandapuram on his two-wheeler when, at Alamarathukadu bus stop, he collided with another two-wheeler. Viswananthan died on the spot, while Venkatesh (25), who rode the other vehicle, was taken to Edappadi Government Hospital, from where he was referred to the Salem Government Hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

Following the accident, local residents staged a roadblock at the Alamarathukadu bus stop, demanding the setting up of speed brakes in the locality. Edappadi Police arrived at the spot and spoke to the protesters assuring to look into their demand, after which they withdrew their protest.

