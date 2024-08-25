GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man dies in accident on Siruvani Road near Coimbatore

Published - August 25, 2024 08:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man died early on Sunday after his two-wheeler fell into an eight-foot-deep pit dug by the Highways Department on Siruvani Road near Coimbatore.

V. Karthikeyan, a regional manager for an automobile accessories company residing at Devarayapuram near Thondamuthur, was returning home on his two-wheeler from Coimbatore railway station. He had reached Madampatti when the vehicle plunged into the eight-foot pit at around 4 a.m. Despite barricades and sand around the pit to warn motorists, he fell into it and died of a head injury on the spot. The Perur police moved the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where a post-mortem was conducted, and registered a case.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / road accident

