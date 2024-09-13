ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies in accident in Salem

Updated - September 13, 2024 08:55 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man died after his two-wheeler rammed the sidewall of the two-tier flyover near Swarnapuri in Salem on early hours of Friday.

The deceased was identified as S. Vinothkumar, a resident of Raja Nagar near Hasthampatti.

The accident took place when the man, working in a hotel at Seelanaickenpatti, was heading home on his motorcycle. While he was riding on the flyover, he lost control of the vehicle and it rammed the sidewall of the flyover. He sustained grievous injuries to his head. On information, Pallapatti police reached the spot and made arrangements to shift Vinothkumar to Salem Government Hospital. However, he died enroute to the hospital. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US