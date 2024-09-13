Man dies in accident in Salem

A 40-year-old man died after his two-wheeler rammed the sidewall of the two-tier flyover near Swarnapuri in Salem on early hours of Friday.

The deceased was identified as S. Vinothkumar, a resident of Raja Nagar near Hasthampatti.

The accident took place when the man, working in a hotel at Seelanaickenpatti, was heading home on his motorcycle. While he was riding on the flyover, he lost control of the vehicle and it rammed the sidewall of the flyover. He sustained grievous injuries to his head. On information, Pallapatti police reached the spot and made arrangements to shift Vinothkumar to Salem Government Hospital. However, he died enroute to the hospital. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.