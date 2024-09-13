GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man dies in accident in Salem

Updated - September 13, 2024 08:55 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man died after his two-wheeler rammed the sidewall of the two-tier flyover near Swarnapuri in Salem on early hours of Friday.

The deceased was identified as S. Vinothkumar, a resident of Raja Nagar near Hasthampatti.

The accident took place when the man, working in a hotel at Seelanaickenpatti, was heading home on his motorcycle. While he was riding on the flyover, he lost control of the vehicle and it rammed the sidewall of the flyover. He sustained grievous injuries to his head. On information, Pallapatti police reached the spot and made arrangements to shift Vinothkumar to Salem Government Hospital. However, he died enroute to the hospital. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

Published - September 13, 2024 08:54 pm IST

