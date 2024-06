A 28-year-old man from Karnataka was killed in an accident on Friday.

G. Dikshitkumar (28), a resident of Bengaluru, had arrived in Salem on Friday to attend a temple festival in Karuppur and was crossing the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway near the government engineering college when an unidentified vehicle hit him and fled. He died on the spot. Karuppur police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem, have registered a case and are investigating further.