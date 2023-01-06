ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies in accident in Salem

January 06, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old man died after a bike hit him on Friday.

According to the police, A. Radhakrishnan (60) of Ambedkar Nagar in Alagapuram was crosssing the road in the locality. At that time, D. Saravanan (25), of Hasthampatti, working in the Armed Reserve Force in Salem city, came on the opposite side and hit Radhakrishnan.

In the accident, Radhakrishnan sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Saravanan sustained injuries and was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. The Alagapuram police registered a case and are investigating.

