HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man dies in accident in Salem

January 06, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old man died after a bike hit him on Friday.

According to the police, A. Radhakrishnan (60) of Ambedkar Nagar in Alagapuram was crosssing the road in the locality. At that time, D. Saravanan (25), of Hasthampatti, working in the Armed Reserve Force in Salem city, came on the opposite side and hit Radhakrishnan.

In the accident, Radhakrishnan sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Saravanan sustained injuries and was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. The Alagapuram police registered a case and are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.