Man dies in accident in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
September 15, 2022 19:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A 37-year-old truck owner was killed in a road accident on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Senthikumar (37), of Vinaitheerthapuram in Kallakurichi district, a lorry owner was going to Thalaivasal in the district in his bike. Around 4 p.m., when he reached Palimedu, a tractor loaded with iron rods and construction materials which was going in front of him suddenly reduced speed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the impact, Senthilkumar lost his balance and hit the tractor. He sustained grievous injuries after iron rods pierced his body and died on the spot. The Thalaivasal police registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app