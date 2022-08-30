Man dies in accident in Salem

A 50-year-old man died when a tractor hit his bicycle on Monday.

According to the police, Chinnakannu, a casual labourer from Navakurichi near Thalaivasal, was returning home after work on a bicycle on Monday when a tractor coming in the opposite direction hit the bicycle. Chinnakannu died on the spot. The Thalaivasal police registered a case are on the lookout for tractor driver Raja of Siruvachur.