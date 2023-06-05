Man dies following attack in Salem

June 05, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Salem

A 33-year-old man died after he was attacked by relatives of injured persons after an accident on Monday.

S. Gopinath, a resident of Jahir Reddipatti in Salem city, was attacked following an accident involving two bikes. The deceased was a salesman of a maida company.

While going to Ayothiyapattinam, his bike collided with another bike that came from the opposite side. In the accident, Gopinath sustained injuries, and J. Saravanan (40) and J. Sakthivel (38), two brothers who came on another two-wheeler also sustained injuries.

On information, relatives of Sarvanan and Sakthivel came to the spot and quarrelled with Gopinath, and attacked him. In the attack, he fainted and was rushed to the Salem Government Hospital. But, he died before reaching the hospital.

The Karipatti police registered a case and are investigating. Police sources said that based on the postmortem report, they would take action against the relatives of the injured.

