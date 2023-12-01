Man dies at de-addiction centre in Salem

December 01, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Salem

A 29-year-old man died at a de-addiction centre in Salem on Friday.

K. Chandrasekar of Naduvaneri Pudur near Elampillai here was a weaver. He used to consume liquor regularly and became addicted to it. Following this, his family members admitted him to a de-addiction centre on Ariyanur Road on November 26.

On Thursday night, he quarrelled with the staff at the centre, and they were unable to control him. Following this, they alerted Chandrasekar’s family members and tied his hands and legs. Later, he fell ill, and the staff took him to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

On information, Magudanchavadi police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case. Meanwhile, on Friday evening, relatives of the deceased staged a protest in front of the Salem Collectorate, seeking action on the centre. The police held talks with them and assured them to take action after which they withdrew their protest.

