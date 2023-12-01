HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man dies at de-addiction centre in Salem

December 01, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old man died at a de-addiction centre in Salem on Friday.

K. Chandrasekar of Naduvaneri Pudur near Elampillai here was a weaver. He used to consume liquor regularly and became addicted to it. Following this, his family members admitted him to a de-addiction centre on Ariyanur Road on November 26.

On Thursday night, he quarrelled with the staff at the centre, and they were unable to control him. Following this, they alerted Chandrasekar’s family members and tied his hands and legs. Later, he fell ill, and the staff took him to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

On information, Magudanchavadi police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case. Meanwhile, on Friday evening, relatives of the deceased staged a protest in front of the Salem Collectorate, seeking action on the centre. The police held talks with them and assured them to take action after which they withdrew their protest.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.