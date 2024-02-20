Man dies as SUV falls into 100-feet gorge on Ooty Road ghat section near Coimbatore

February 20, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 50-year-old man died and his wife escaped with minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the ghat section of Mettupalayam – Ooty Road near Kallar in Coimbatore district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as P. Ganesan of Nanjanad in the Nilgiris.

The police said the accident took place around 1 p.m. when Ganesan and his wife G. Manjula (47) were heading to their village from Mettupalayam. The SUV veered off the road at the second hairpin bend of the ghat section, allegedly after Ganesan lost control over the vehicle. It fell into a gorge of about 100 feet.

According to the police, Ganesan died in the impact of the fall. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel headed by station officer K. Balasundaram from Mettupalayam rushed to the spot and rescued Ms. Manjula. She was admitted to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam. The police shifted Ganesan’s body to the hospital. The Mettupalayam police have registered a case and are investigating.

